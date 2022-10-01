Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 55.0% in September

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the August 31st total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 152.8 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF remained flat at $7.70 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. Brambles has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

