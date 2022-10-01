bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BPOSY. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of bpost NV/SA from €7.20 ($7.35) to €7.30 ($7.45) in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bpost NV/SA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18. bpost NV/SA has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

