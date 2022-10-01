Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 8,299 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,299 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after acquiring an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after purchasing an additional 298,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan purchased 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

