Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 2,749 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of RE stock opened at $262.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.18. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $244.57 and a 52 week high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

