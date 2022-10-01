Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Purchases 1,690 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USRT opened at $47.50 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $46.53 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

