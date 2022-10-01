Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,106,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after buying an additional 850,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,996,000 after buying an additional 690,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.59.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Argus lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

