Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Univar Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univar Solutions

In related news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,821,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $102,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos acquired 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

UNVR stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

