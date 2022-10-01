Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $977,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,112.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,196,394. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $194.97.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

