Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE GD opened at $212.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

