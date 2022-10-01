Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 8,056 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,056 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Kroger by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,483,000 after buying an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Kroger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

