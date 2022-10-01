Boralex (TSE:BLX) Raised to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to a buy rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$49.83.

Boralex Stock Performance

Boralex stock opened at C$43.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.79. Boralex has a 52 week low of C$30.04 and a 52 week high of C$51.55.

Boralex Dividend Announcement

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

Insider Activity

In other Boralex news, Director Dany St-Pierre purchased 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.21 per share, with a total value of C$70,695.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,695.96.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

