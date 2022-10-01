Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,673.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,733 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 942,023 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 133,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,196,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,660. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.32. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.10.

