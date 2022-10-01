Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.41. 12,854,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,416,417. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.