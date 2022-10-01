Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.9 %

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.93. 9,050,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,428,639. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.