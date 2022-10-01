Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

IBM stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 5,346,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,926,241. The company has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.79.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.64.

Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

