Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3,006.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,761 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 63,932,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,210,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

