Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Lowered by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BX. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 41,744 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 600,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,703,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Blackstone by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

NYSE:BX opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.