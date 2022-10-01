BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Down 24.6% in September

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 230,216 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Price Performance

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,991. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 12-month low of 14.41 and a 12-month high of 28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 17.08.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

