BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

BB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut BlackBerry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.85.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackBerry

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 15,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $76,486.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,758.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $42,281.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,661.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $194,846. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Further Reading

