Bitrue Coin (BTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.80 Million

Bitrue Coin (BTR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Bitrue Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,237.34 or 1.00027445 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064947 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010399 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00065023 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00083065 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2021. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 801,307,097 coins and its circulating supply is 131,421,228 coins. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @BitrueOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitrue Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The architecture of Bither is designed to minimize the computational resources required for safeguarding the network, by doing so, a portion of the computing power, by the miners’ choice and in a democratic way can be driven towards scientific projects that are in need of computing power to process big data. Bither works with “Proof of Work” (PoW), as its consensus algorithm, though with a different architecture and distinct functions compared to Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other similar networks. Bither’s innovation is in its calculation of network hash rate and automatic separation of computing power by using trusted master nodes. Through a hybrid method, these masternodes are defined and implemented in high numbers. Moreover, each master node's information is compared to other master nodes and there is automatic and precise supervision over the accuracy of the computations and their orders. “

