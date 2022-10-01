BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Hits $0.0747 on Top Exchanges

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $438,574.45 and $58.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 30.1% against the dollar.

Get BitcoinPoS alerts:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,081,818 coins and its circulating supply is 5,870,364 coins. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

