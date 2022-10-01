biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of biote (NASDAQ:BTMDGet Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of biote in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of biote in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of biote in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

biote Price Performance

BTMD opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. biote has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On biote

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTMD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of biote in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in biote during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

biote Company Profile

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

