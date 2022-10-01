BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.73). BioRestorative Therapies had a negative net margin of 34,060.00% and a negative return on equity of 245.85%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BRTX Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.63% of BioRestorative Therapies as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

