Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $340.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $224.00.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.50.

BIIB opened at $267.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

