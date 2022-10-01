Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $35.34 Million

Bezoge Earth (BEZOGE) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Bezoge Earth has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezoge Earth coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bezoge Earth has a total market cap of $35.34 million and $334,512.00 worth of Bezoge Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bezoge Earth

Bezoge Earth launched on May 14th, 2021. Bezoge Earth’s total supply is 43,606,242,479,781,096 coins. The official website for Bezoge Earth is bezoge.com. Bezoge Earth’s official Twitter account is @bezoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bezoge Earth

According to CryptoCompare, “BEZOGE is a fair and deflationary token built on the ERC-20 network aiming to ensure a wide community to be part of the Bezoge Earth ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezoge Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezoge Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezoge Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

