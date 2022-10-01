bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX – Get Rating) dropped 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.13 ($4.21) and last traded at €4.49 ($4.58). Approximately 5,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.80 ($4.90).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.53.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

