Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.17

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.17 and last traded at $64.23, with a volume of 118208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

