Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.63 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported ($3.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($1.63), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Bed Bath & Beyond Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $6.09 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $486.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $105,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,048 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,830 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Raymond James downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

