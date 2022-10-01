BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 16,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.05%.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
