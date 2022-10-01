BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 21.4% in September

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,470,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 31st total of 16,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in BCE during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in BCE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.94. 1,960,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE has a 12-month low of $41.89 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is 112.05%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Articles

