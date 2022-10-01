Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $69.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.50.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.93.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.
