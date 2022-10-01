Battle Pets (PET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.45 Million

Battle Pets (PET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Battle Pets has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and approximately $142,693.00 worth of Battle Pets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Battle Pets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0574 or 0.00000296 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Battle Pets has traded up 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Battle Pets alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004625 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045733 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.01634494 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00035446 BTC.

About Battle Pets

PET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Battle Pets’ total supply is 199,324,371 coins. Battle Pets’ official Twitter account is @battle_pets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Battle Pets

According to CryptoCompare, “”Battle Pets” is a blockchain game about adorable pets running on Binance Smart Chain. Each pet is an NFT(Non-fungible Token) that can be collected, nourished, and armed with weapons to battle with other pets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Battle Pets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Battle Pets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Battle Pets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Battle Pets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Battle Pets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.