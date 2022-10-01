Barclays Trims UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Target Price to $17.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PATH. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on UiPath from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. UiPath has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,716,406.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 426,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $2,070,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,387,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,800 shares of company stock worth $3,129,960. Insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,868 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,688 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

