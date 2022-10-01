Barclays Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $85.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $142.08.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $81.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $81.53 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,935,000 after purchasing an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

