Bank of Stockton Sells 1,574 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.7% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after buying an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,507,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $29.33. 31,419,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,603,212. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.74.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.