Bank of Stockton Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bank of Stockton lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $3,409,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 89.8% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $264.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,619. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.93. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.45.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.