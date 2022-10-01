Bank of Stockton Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bank of Stockton cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,897 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 50.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $275.20. 4,578,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $376.33 and its 200 day moving average is $397.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

