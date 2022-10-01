Bank of Stockton Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bank of Stockton boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,686. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.71. The company has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

