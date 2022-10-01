Bank of Stockton Has $593,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of Stockton lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,802 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in NIKE were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE stock traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 48,176,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.65.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.59% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.19.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

