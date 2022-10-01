Band Protocol (BAND) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00006551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $126.70 million and $9.32 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol launched on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,591,943 coins. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a Secure, Scalable, Blockchain-Agnostic Decentralized Oracle platform that aggregates and connects real-world data and APIs to smart contracts.Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. It provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate.Band Protocol aims to Ensure Interoperability between Smart Contracts and the Rest of the WorldOne of the biggest challenges for the any decentralized application is to have access to trusted data and services over the traditional Web 2.0. Band Protocol tries to tackle this problem by building a decentralized bridge to enable secure interoperabilities between smart contracts and the traditional web.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

