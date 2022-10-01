Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $33.58.
Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bancroft Fund (BCV)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancroft Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancroft Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.