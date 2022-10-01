Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Update

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

Bancroft Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,569. Bancroft Fund has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $33.58.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

