Bancor (BNT) One Day Volume Hits $4.85 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, Bancor has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $85.99 million and $4.85 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00002242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005188 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,310.44 or 1.00092424 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007026 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00065349 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003362 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010367 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005556 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00065575 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00082897 BTC.
Bancor Coin Profile
Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 198,857,636 coins. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. Bancor’s official website is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bancor
