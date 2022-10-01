Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €6.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) has been given a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 19.46% from the company’s current price.

B4B3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on Metro in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on Metro in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Metro stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €7.45 ($7.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 million and a P/E ratio of -23.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($12.55).

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.