Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Up 30.5% in September

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group Trading Up 3.4 %

CAR traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.46. 1,639,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.63. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $117.21 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 47.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

