Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 99,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 659,965 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $31.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Avient Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avient by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Avient by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,034,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Avient by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avient by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,335,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,349,000 after buying an additional 352,512 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Featured Articles

