Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 6,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 517,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 132,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 195,808 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

