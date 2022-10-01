Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.83 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 6,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 517,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

Avidity Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.18). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,849.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 62,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $1,382,455.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,419.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 14,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $342,704.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,035,474. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 272,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 132,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 61,391 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,837,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 195,808 shares during the last quarter.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.