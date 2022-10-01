Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Price Target Cut to €4.40 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €6.60 ($6.73) to €4.40 ($4.49) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of AVTXF opened at 4.09 on Tuesday. Avantium has a 12-month low of 2.93 and a 12-month high of 6.50.
