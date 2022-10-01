Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Shares Purchased by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 428,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,659. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.60). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.29.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

