AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $2,330.00 at Argus

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoZone from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,141.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,634.34 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 123.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,453 shares of company stock worth $11,917,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

