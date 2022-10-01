Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.73

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.73 and traded as low as $28.70. Autohome shares last traded at $29.21, with a volume of 486,129 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATHM. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

Autohome Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Autohome by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 262,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 158,910 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Autohome in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Autohome by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 129,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Autohome by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,869 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Autohome by 572.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 261,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 222,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

