Auctus One Day Volume Reaches $41.00 (AUC)

Auctus (AUC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Auctus has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $203,136.00 and $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003631 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069597 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10639676 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 26th, 2018. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org.

Buying and Selling Auctus

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi.Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party.Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations.To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing.Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies.AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

